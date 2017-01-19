Wyoming County man shot by trooper, not deputy

ROLLING HILLS, W.Va. (WVVA) The Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. is setting the record straight after an officer-involved shooting outside of Pineville on Saturday.



According to Chief Deputy James White, a report by another news outlet caused confusion in the community after they said it was a Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy who shot Ralph Saunders in Rolling Hills.



Chief Deputy White said it was actually a West Virginia State Trooper, and that deputies were called to investigate after a report that Saunders had shot out the tire of a neighbor's vehicle.



Once deputies arrived on scene, White said they attempted to make a traffic stop on Saunders, but he drove off.



"Once he got to the dead end, he hit two of our vehicles and was attempting to hit them again. That's when the trooper got there and opened fire."



The Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. charged Saunders with DUI, Fleeing While Under the Influence, and two felony counts of Destruction of Property.



West Virginia State Police have charged Saunders with two counts of Attempted Murder.



White added that Saunders caused at least $8,000 worth of damage to their vehicles.