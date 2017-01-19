Big Brothers, Big Sisters honors mentors in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia celebrated mentors at a lunch in Beckley on Thursday.



The event hosted at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce honored Big Brothers and Big Sisters who participated in this year's school program. Each week, the mentors donate half an hour of their time to a child in the Raleigh County school system.



Program Coordinator and Big Sister Laura Lucas praised volunteers on Thursday, but said there is still a need for more in Raleigh County. There are presently 40 children on the wait list for Big Brothers Big Sisters.



"I'm looking for anybody from a businessman to a car salesman to a coal miner to a retiree to a stay-at-home home. Everybody has something to give back," said Lucas.



Carla Alson, a guidance counselor at Beckley Stratton, also championed the volunteers' work, saying their contributions have really made a difference in her school."

"There is definitely a need for more Big Brothers and Big Sisters. They are having such a positive impact on our kids."



To learn more about how you can be a positive influence in a child's life, contact:

Laura Lynn Lucas ,Program Coordinator Beckley Regional Office

Big Brothers Big Sisters South Central WV

Phone: 304.253.9889

www.biglittlewv.org

