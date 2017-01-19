North-South Football Coaches Announced

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The coaches of the North-South Football Classic have been announced. On the north side will be Chris Daugherty from Wheeling Park. On the south side will be Yogi Kinder from Mingo Central. Daugherty has led the Patriots to 6 straight Class AAA playoff appearances and a state title in 2015. Kinder was the head coach at Matewan from 86 to 2010, then was named the head coach of the Miners in 2011. He has 22 playoff appearances under his belt including state titles in 93 and this past season. He retired after the AA state title game. This will be the final game he coaches.