Fayetteville Boys eyeing a deep run in March

Fayetteville, WV

WVVA-TV

Out to a 10-0 start the Fayetteville Pirates boys basketball team is one of the early season favorites in class single A. "We're 10-0, we're happy with being at 10-0, but we're just not playing the way that I think that we can play. we're not as good as I think we can be right now, but these kids are hungry" said head coach Matt Boyd.

A team loaded with upperclassmen and experience has played a big part in the level of play for the Pirates. "These guys have played a lot of basketball together. They know how each other plays and we expected, I don't know if we quite expected to be 10-0, but we expected to have a good year and hopefully we can keep that going" said Boyd. "It's the guys we've been playing with for years, so it's all been working up to this. It's kind of like we've had it coming for us. So we've just been doing what we do" said senior Will Fenton.

Appearing near or at the top of the polls for the early portion of the season the pirates haven't been distracted from putting wins on the board. "It's all over the place, so you really can't hide it from them. They just got to realize that being number three in the state doesn't win you any ballgames. Nobody's going to hand you a game just because you're ranked number three in the state" said Boyd. "We definitely want to stay where we're at, but you don't want that to get to your head. We know now we're getting everybody's best shot when they play us" said Fenton.

The Pirates appeared in the state tournament last year, but have their minds set on taking it a bit further. "I wouldn't say it's a disappointment if don't win the state championship, but that's my goal and I think that's everybody on the teams goal. We know we can compete for a state championship" said Fenton.