Princeton sixth grader wins county spelling bee

Thirty-six students competed in the Mercer County 2017 Spelling Bee.

Samvat Yadav, a sixth grade student at Princeton Middle School, spelled "mandrill" correctly in the eleventh round to win. Ty Anderson of Bluefield Middle School came in second and Reece Rhodes of Melrose School finished third. 

The event was held Thursday at Bluefield State College

Anderson and Yadav will represent Mercer County in regional competition on Saturday, March 11 at Capitol High School in Charleston, WV. Rhodes will serve as an alternate in the regional competition. 

