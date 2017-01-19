Appeals court affirms conviction of coal CEO in deadly blast

A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship in connection with the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the opinion Thursday, saying it found no reversible error in trial rulings. Click here to read the full court document.

Blankenship's attorneys argued that jury instructions made it too easy to conclude that he willfully violated safety rules at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men.

He was convicted in 2015 of a misdemeanor charge of conspiring to willfully violate safety standards.

The 66-year-old Blankenship is scheduled for release May 10 from a California federal prison where he's serving a one-year sentence.

In an October blog, he called himself an "American political prisoner."

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

