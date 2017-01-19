UPDATE: Victim in critical condition in Bluefield stabbing - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Victim in critical condition in Bluefield stabbing

One person is hospitalized following a stabbing in Bluefield, WV.

Police say a man was stabbed a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. It happened at a residence on Pearl Street. The victim was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

According to detectives with the Bluefield, WV Police, the victim is in critical condition and the suspect is also in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say stabbing involved two men and started over "washing the dishes." 

The suspect, Marl Wall, Jr., will be arrested once he is released from BRMC.

