UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old found safe - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old found safe

Posted:
Jayme Bryan Scott Dunn Jayme Bryan Scott Dunn

A 14-year-old reported missing in Mercer County has been found.

Jayme Bryan Scott Dunn was located by the Mercer County Sheriff's Dept.  Dispatchers tell WVVA he is safe.

The Bluefield, WV Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Jayme Bryan Scott Dunn (aka Jayme Blackburn) was last seen in the Princeton area wearing dark blue jogging pants, a grey shirt, and red shoes.

  • Jayme Bryan Scott Dunn
  • 14 years old
  • 4'11" tall
  • 97 pounds
  • blue eyes/ brown hair

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Mercer County 911's non-emergency number 304-425-8911.

More stories on WVVA.com

Manchin shows support for Dept. of Energy nominee

Justice cuts back vehicles used by the governor's staff

Raleigh County Schools to cut nearly 100 positions

Clear indoor air ordinance in Mercer County

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.