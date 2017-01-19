UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old found safe

A 14-year-old reported missing in Mercer County has been found.

Jayme Bryan Scott Dunn was located by the Mercer County Sheriff's Dept. Dispatchers tell WVVA he is safe.

The Bluefield, WV Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Jayme Bryan Scott Dunn (aka Jayme Blackburn) was last seen in the Princeton area wearing dark blue jogging pants, a grey shirt, and red shoes.

Jayme Bryan Scott Dunn

14 years old

4'11" tall

97 pounds

blue eyes/ brown hair

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Mercer County 911's non-emergency number 304-425-8911.

More stories on WVVA.com