Manchin shows support for Dept. of Energy nominee

Senator Joe Manchin supports President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Energy.

Manchin will introduce former Texas Governor Rick Perry at his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Sen. Manchin is a member of the committee.

“Governor Rick Perry is uniquely qualified for this position and I will support his nomination as Secretary of the Department of Energy,” Senator Manchin said. “I have worked with Governor Perry many times while I was Governor of West Virginia and I am proud to call him a friend. Governor Perry was the successful executive of a state with the 12th largest economy in the world and a diverse energy portfolio. I know first-hand the challenges Governors face and I have seen Governor Perry address difficult issues with resourcefulness and dignity. After meeting with him last week and talking about his vision for the future of the Department of Energy and what role he can play in helping West Virginia, I am confident he has the knowledge and experience needed to lead the Department of Energy. I look forward to introducing him to my colleagues and to a successful confirmation hearing.”

Perry is the longest serving governor in Texas history. He was in office from December 2000 to January 2015.