Justice cuts back vehicles used by the governor's staff

Justice cuts back vehicles used by the governor's staff

Posted:
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he's cutting five vehicles that were previously used by the governor's staff.

According to the governor's office, that's intended to set an example for every department in the state government now facing a budget crisis.

Spokesman Grant Herring says the giveback of five vehicles to the state fleet leaves four others for use by Justice's staff.

Justice says the state won't be able to climb out of the budget ditch, which has been projected at $400 million next year, "until we really dive into the books to find cuts and cost-saving measures."

The new governor says he's asking his entire cabinet to explore ways to cut waste no matter how small.

