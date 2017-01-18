Hokies edge Georgia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech men picked up a slim victory over Georgia Tech 62-61 on Wednesday in Blacksburg. The Hokies were led by Shane Allen and Zach Leday who each had 17 points. With the victory, Tech improves to 14-4, and 3-3 in the ACC. Up next, Tech will travel to Clemson on Sunday. Tipoff is at 6:30 pm.