High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/18

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1-18

Boys

Graham 70 Galax 31

Pikeview 66 Princeton 35

Beckley 63 South Charleston 50

Oak Hill 87 Nicholas Co 55

Fayetteville 83 Meadow Bridge 41

Girls

Summers Co 81 Richwood 41

