WVU Men upset by Oklahoma

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The 7th ranked West Virginia Men could not hold onto a 2nd half lead as they fell to Oklahoma 89-87 in overtime in Morgantown. The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 23 points and 11 rebounds. The WVU defense was not as effective on Wednesday forcing only 12 Sooner turnovers. With the loss, WVU falls to 15-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12. Up next, they'll head to Kansas State on Saturday at 6 pm.