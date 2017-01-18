Bluefield College swept by Allen

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College teams had a struggling night at The Dome on Wednesday night as they were swept by Allen.

The women lost 74-71. The Lady Rams were led by Hannah Preservati who had 14 points. With the loss, they drop to 11-9 overall and 7-6 in the AAC.

The men fell 83-73. The Rams were led by Jorge Concepicion who had 13 points. With the loss, they drop to 10-12 overall and 7-5 in the AAC.

Up next, the two will head to Reinhardt on Saturday.