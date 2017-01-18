Preservati taking advantage of her time at Bluefield College

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Hannah Preservati came to Bluefield College after a short stint at Middle Tennessee. Giving her a chance to be closer to her friends and family. "Its great to have them around. I didn't get to see them much but its great to see them around and at the games and everything" said Preservati.

Upon her arrival at Bluefield, Preservati was coming off another knee injury. Though its been hard to get through each time, she is finally at the point where its not a factor. "Each time is a little different. Its more mentally taxing than physically, but I'm at the point where I don't even think about it now."

Hannah has had a success in many different way in 2017. Whether it would be shooting or passing, but she says her stats don't matter much to her. "I wasn't expecting anything. I really expect number. I don't try to get numbers in my head or anything. I just go out and play."

Where she is most effective is in distrusting the ball, as she is leading the team in assists and is ranked 19th in the country. "Really solid player. She does a lot of things really well for us. Even in games when she doesn't score, she's a big part of our offense" said head coach Corey Mullins.

Her goal for this year is the same as the rest of her team and that is to win a conference title. Something she believes is within reach. "I have faith in every single one of my teammates and coaches. I think by far we have the most talent in our conference, and if we come together then we'll get it done hopefully."