Clear indoor air ordinance in Mercer County

Last night the Mercer County Board of Health tabled temporarily; proposed changes to the Clean Indoor Air Ordinance.

So any more discussion has been postponed to deal with new issues that have been brought to their attention.

The Clean Indoor Air Ordinance is one of the most controversial topics in Mercer County.

The Clean Air Ordinance passed about 11 months ago had a few exemptions that the new ordinance will address.

The new ordinance, Clean Indoor Air Ordinance, expands to limited video lottery locations the bingo halls, fraternal orders and free standing bars, so the new ordinance would eliminate all of those exemptions.

Danny Hurley, owner of bar Danny's in downtown Princeton says, "I pay the city $500 a year to have a private bar license. I don't know if I can or have to pay that price to have a private bar license and they can come in and tell me what I have to do with my business."

Ultimately he and other owners of establishments, including customers don't understand it.

The Board of Health states that they are interested in the health of the public, and they realize the individual has the right to do whatever they want to do, but what the board is worried about is when what they are doing impacts someone else. They are discussing if those areas that are open to the public should be addressed.

Both sides of the argument made extremely valid points and the board will be looking at them, including the economical impact on the area, between now and the next meeting, which will be held February 15th.