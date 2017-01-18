Bluefield teacher retires after 45 years of service

Educators at Bluefield Middle School are sending one of their own off with love, respect...and cake!

After a teaching career spanning more than four decades, Elaine Catron will be retiring at the end of January. Ms. Catron is one of the longest serving teachers in West Virginia, starting out in Summers County, but spending most of that time in Mercer County. Kim Miller, Principal at Bluefield Middle School describes her as a "student's teacher", always keeping a positive attitude, and being there for all her students to ensure they succeed and move forward.

Miss Catron says its unbelievable how wonderful her school family is, and despite all the ups and downs, she loves her students, which is why she began teaching in the first place. After she retires, Miss Catron looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren, traveling, and enjoying a homemade Adirondack chair presented to her by the Bluefield Middle School faculty.