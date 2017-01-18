Rainelle receives new volunteers, but need is still present for more

Appalachia Service Project and AmeriCorp Vista called for volunteers to help in Greenbrier County and now some reinforcements have arrived to continue the rebuild effort in Rainelle.

A group from Pennsylvania makes two trips per year to help in areas all over the United States and for one volunteer, it's about helping a place she once called home.

"It's coming back home and it's more or less tying two parts of my life together. It is bringing the people that I love from my church in Bethel Park down to help the people that I love in Rainelle, West Virginia," said Reverend Peggy Osborne.

Although they received some new volunteers, the need is still present for more.