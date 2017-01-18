Rainelle receives new volunteers, but need is still present for - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Rainelle receives new volunteers, but need is still present for more

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Appalachia Service Project and AmeriCorp Vista called for volunteers to help in Greenbrier County and now some reinforcements have arrived to continue the rebuild effort in Rainelle.

A group from Pennsylvania makes two trips per year to help in areas all over the United States and for one volunteer, it's about helping a place she once called home.

"It's coming back home and it's more or less tying two parts of my life together. It is bringing the people that I love from my church in Bethel Park down to help the people that I love in Rainelle, West Virginia," said Reverend Peggy Osborne.

Although they received some new volunteers, the need is still present for more. 

