Hometown hit and run

By Frances Peyton, Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist
A hit and run occurred on Friday the 13th approximately 1:30, but it was not your typical accident.

A woman in a silver 4-door sedan hit a gas pump at the Hometown Service Center located in Bluefield, Virginia.

Hometown is currently working with local authorities, but no charges have been filed just yet.

