Lewisburg proclaims Martin Luther King, Jr. week

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day might have been on Monday, but the City of Lewisburg is extending the remembrance of the Civil Rights Activist for the entire week.

The Lewisburg Theater will be showing Oscar front-runners such as Moonlight and Hidden Figures. Mayor John Manchester proclaimed this week "Martin Luther King, Jr. Week" so everyone will remember what he stood for.

"Basically we celebrate the legacy and memory of the Reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King, and try and make people aware of what he represented and try to keep that focus forefront of people's minds," said Lewisburg Mayor, John Manchester.

Hidden Figures tells the story about three African-American women, one of which who is from Greenbrier County, who provided key mathematical equations to the engineering team at NASA in the early days of the space program. It's playing at Lewisburg Theater Friday through Monday.
 

