UPDATE: Man shot by deputies in Giles County has died

Investigators say a Giles County man who was injured during an officer-involved shooting has died.

According to the Virginia State Police, Rodney L. Hoback, Jr., 26, of Pearisburg died Tuesday at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Hoback's body will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The shooting took place on Thursday, January 12 at a home in the 2200 block area of Guinea Mountain Road in Pearisburg. Investigators say two deputies with the Giles County Sheriff's Office responded following a call "from a private security company service concerning a potential fire."

Upon arrival at the burning residence, a firefighter and two deputies encountered a combative male armed with a large knife. The male subject, Hoback, was outside the residence at the time and refused to comply with the verbal commands of the deputies to drop the weapon. Instead, Hoback, who was still armed with the knife, began advancing on the deputies. Hoback was shot and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. -Virginia State Police

A Virginia State Police Criminal Investigation unit out of Wytheville is handling the case. Any findings will be "turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication."

The two deputies involved remain on administrative leave. Their names have not been released to the public.

