Mount Hope man arrested on child abuse charges

By Alison Wickline, WVVA Weekend News anchor / Multimedia Journalist
FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) -

A Mount Hope man has been arrested on charges of physically abusing a minor child.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, last Wednesday, a student at Oak Hill High School disclosed to school personnel that she had been physically abused and beaten by her step-father two days previously. School officials notified Child Protective Services and the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.

After interviews with the family and a lengthy investigation, deputies arrested 31-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Petite, of Mount Hope, Wednesday and charged him with the felony offense of child abuse resulting in injury.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $10,000 bond.

