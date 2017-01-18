Raleigh County Schools to cut nearly 100 positions

BECKLEY (WVVA) Nearly a hundred positions with Raleigh County Schools are headed to the chopping block.

At a special meeting of the Board of Education (BOE) Wednesday, officials said Raleigh County is facing an 8.9 million dollar budget deficit after a decline in county, state, and federal funding.



As a result, 94 employees will be notified of layoffs by the end of January for the 2017-18 school year.



"When school starts next year, there will be some changes. But we're still not going to sacrifice anything for our kids," said Assistant Superintendent Miller Hall.

Of those cuts, BOE officials said 42 are professional and 52 are service positions.

Federal funding for special education bus aids was also slashed.



"So now, the school aid would board the bus, ride the bus, pickup students and get off the bus with students. That's ultimately our plan." said Dir. of Special Education Allen Sexton.

Sexton said the day would be divided by an evening and morning shifts so that Special Education aids would only be required to assist with one bus route.



However, Bus Aide Christopher Toney thinks that is still a stretch for bus rounds that are currently average four hours, especially in the more rural parts of the county.



"It's a very long route and I think it's going to be hard for them to beat the transportation aids back to the classroom and not interrupt their school day. They say they can do it but I'd like to see it play out."



Many of the proposed cuts include school janitors and cooking staff, leaving more ground to cover for those who are left.



"We can still maintain cleanliness, the meals. Let me say this, countywide, we will not sacrifice anything for cleanliness and feeding of our students, because our students come first," cautioned Hall in addressing the service cuts.



Toney also serves as Raleigh County Schools Service Personnel Representative. While he realizes the layoffs are necessary, he is calling for more cuts at the board level to reduce the impact on students.



"They have some big decisions ahead of them. I don't want to be in their shoes. But I hope they look at it from a transportation perspective and do what's best for our students."



Employees will be notified of those personnel recommendations by the end of the month. Those recommendations will then need to be approved by the board.



"We'll be going out, sitting down with the personnel, meeting with them, talking, and devising a plan. Everybody will be on the same page when schools starts in the Fall. There will be some changes, but we're not going to sacrifice anything for our kids," said Hall.



BOE officials cautioned Wednesday that it is important to point out these are positions not people. They expect the actual number of layoffs to be less due to a number of people electing to retire or resign by the end of the year.

Last Tuesday, the BOE approved retirement incentives for employees who elect to retire by March 1, 2017, for the 2017-18 school year.

-----------------------

Tough decisions are ahead for Raleigh County schools after a more than million dollar loss in state aid.



The reduction in W.Va. Dept. of Education funding comes after a population loss of almost 200 students in 2017.



In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Superintendent David Price said the majority of those cuts will be made in personnel as it makes up nearly 80 percent of the budget.



In the coming weeks, he said the Raleigh County Board of Education (BOE) will be looking across the board to make those cuts as they work to address the shortfall.

"The school system is not immune to the problems of the economy right now. We have had a loss in enrollment and that is what the state aid is based on. We had a loss of 200 students this year."

Superintendent Prices went on to say employees will be notified between now and mid-February of the layoffs, but cautioned that the BOE does have the power to bring some of those positions back if others elect to resign or retire early.

The BOE also approved Tuesday a measure that would offer early retirement incentives to employees who leave before March 1, 2017.



"It's one of the toughest things we have to do as a staff when we look at all this because we do know that it affects people and individuals. It breaks your heart to have to do this but at the same time it's necessary."



To soften the blow, Superintendent Price said the BOE has also already taken the proactive step of not-rehiring 20 positions after employees have left.

---------------------------------

BECKLEY (WVVA) Raleigh County schools are bracing for a big financial hit in January.

Due to a loss of population, the county is expected to lose 1.1 million dollars in West Virginia aid in 2017.



According to the West Virginia Dept. of Education, the funding is based on student enrollment and, in the last year, Raleigh County has lost 179 students.



WVVA News reached out to several Raleigh County Board members on Wednesday to learn more about how the county will meet the shortfall in the coming year. A couple members said there would be meetings in the coming weeks to decide where those cuts will be made.



Kanawha County Schools recently had to lay off 72 positions after the loss of 731 students.



In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday, Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said Raleigh County had significant population losses in 2017 as a result of a coal decline, especially in the Crab Orchard area.



"We've had a lot of families leave the county. You normally have four percent uncollected taxes on each year's property. This year, that was about 12-15 percent."



New numbers from the West Virginia Dept. of Education also show losses in the surrounding counties. Wyoming County lost 100 students and Fayette County lost 174.



To see how your county stacks up, visit https://zoomwv.k12.wv.us/Dashboard/portalHome.jsp