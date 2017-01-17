Mercer County Board of Education meets with Legislators - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mercer County Board of Education meets with Legislators


MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The Mercer County Board of Education held a work session with local state legislators. 

Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers says that for the previous few years the board of education and state lawmakers met in Charleston just before the session began. 

The purpose of Tuesday's meeting is for Legislators to listen to concerns from school leaders. Akers would like to see more control at the local level. 

Education is sure to be one of the top topics for the Legislature to tackle in the next session hat begins in February

