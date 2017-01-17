92 year old Wyoming Co. bridge structurally sound, but replacement is in the works

Drivers told WVVA News in December about the Laurel Fork bridge on McGraws Road that appeared to be in a dangerous state of disrepair.

The West Virginia Division of Highways repaired the bridge and says that although the bridge is completely safe for drivers, a replacement bridge is on the way.

"The bridge had some potholes come up in it and as soon as we were aware of the problem we sent our crews out to fix them," said D.O.H. Bridge engineer Josh Anderson.

Although the bridge looked unsafe to cross, Anderson says drivers shouldn't worry.

"The bridge never had a structural safety issue, it was more of an aesthetic problem,” Anderson said. “School buses and passengers vehicles are safe; the heavier trucks, of course they have to abide by the weight restriction."

The West Virginia D.O.H. says the bridge is structurally sound, but a replacement bridge is still needed in order to accommodate vehicles carrying a larger load.

“Our plans to replace the bridge are going to remove the weight restriction, even though it's safe for passenger vehicles as it currently stands," Anderson said.

McGraws Road is built to handle vehicles up to 32.5 tons but the bridge is only meant to withstand 15 tons.

"We're having to stop and yell to make sure nothing else is coming to cross the bridge and before we proceed on,” Upper Laurel Fire and Rescue Captain Derrek Stapleton said.

He says the new bridge will make it safer for emergency crews to arrive on the scene.

“It would help us tremendously, because we wouldn't have to stop and make sure nothing else is coming, pulling in on us, or coming to the intersection,” Stapleton said.

The D.O.H. says the planning and design phase for the new bridge is nearly finished.

No timetable has been set as to when construction will begin on the replacement.