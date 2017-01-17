High School Basketball 1/17 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball 1/17

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/17

Boys

Wyoming East 89 Independence 85 2 OT

Graham 66 Princeton 52

Richlands 77 Tazewell 35

Bluefield 89 Westside 87

Summers Co 53 Liberty Raleigh 39

Valley Fayette 49 Greenbrier West 42

Shady Spring 58 Oak Hill 45

James Monroe 62 Mercer Christian 27

Girls

Tazewell 48 Richlands 46

Beckley 65 Riverside 49

Midland Trail 70 Valley Fayette 29

