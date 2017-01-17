Tazewell student chosen to attend inauguration in D.C.

In D.C. Preparations are well underway as America gets ready to usher in a new president and now one Tazewell bulldog is also preparing to see the president-elect be sworn in.

John Brown was one of a handful of students selected across the country by the National Society of High School Scholars--an organization he joined because of his P-SAT scores.

"When mom and dad first told me, I thought it was a joke. I thought it was honestly bizarre. I never thought something would happen like that," said Brown.

"John's very driven. He has a lot of personal goals and a lot of team goals, too, and I know he's going to be very successful," said Principal Timothy Hollar.

Once he was selected, Brown says he almost declined the invitation because of additional out of pocket expenses. That's when the community stepped in.

"Mom and dad were planning at first not to send me because of the cost, but the principal and the secretary at North Tazewell Elementary school they were like, 'no, no, no, no, he has to go this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and they helped me raise funds," said Brown

Brown said he's grateful for the support. He's excited to share what he witnesses with the community and says maybe someday he'll run for political office.

"I'm going to study pharmacy in college but part of me would like to run for local office. Like Mayor, maybe? That's always interested me as a young child."