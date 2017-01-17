Greenbrier back to business as usual after Inauguration Ball

Last night, The Greenbrier saw thousands of people walk through the door in order to celebrate with new Governor Jim Justice.

After the Inauguration Ball comes the cleanup and preparation for a new day filled with new guests staying at The Greenbrier Resort. The Greenbrier staff says it was all hands on deck last night and now they're back to business as usual.

"Obviously, last night was a huge night for us. We're thrilled to have so many guests here, but we also have to pay attention to those who checked in today, who had nothing to do with last night, received the same level of attention to detail. The same level of service that everyone expects from The Greenbrier. So, everybody is back to work and making sure every guest gets that great Greenbrier experience," said Cam Huffman, Director of Sports Public Relations at The Greenbrier.

The new governor, and resort owner, Jim Justice, encouraged everyone last night to have fun and apparently, they did. Greenbrier staffers say invited guests consumed 800 pounds of shrimp. The event at the Greenbrier broke with tradition in that these events are usually held at the Civic Center in Charleston