UPDATE: McDowell County man not guilty of double-murder, guilty of arson

A McDowell County man is acquitted on two counts of first degree murder.

Troy Justice was found not guilty of the murders of Brandon Church and Clinton Mullins. He was found guilty of accessory after the fact and third degree arson.

A mistrial was granted Thursday for co-defendant Shelia Bailey, 46. Bailey and Justice were being tried at the same time. Her next court date is set for March 20.

Donald Bailey, the husband of Shelia Bailey, was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder, third degree arson, and conspiracy back in June 2016. According to court documents, the defendants and victims were partying together when words were exchanged between Donald Bailey and Clinton Mullins. Bailey shot and killed Church and Mullins. Other family members were dropped-off and then Bailey and Justice drove back to the crime scene. The two men poured gasoline on the bodies and started a fire in an effort to destroy evidence.

Jury deliberations have begun in a double-murder trial in McDowell County.

Troy Justice is charged with first degree murder, arson, and conspiracy in the October 2014 shooting deaths of Brandon Church, 21, of Iaeger and Clinton Mullins, 46, of Garland. Their bodies were found in a burned-out pickup truck in the Panther area.

A mistrial is declared for one of two people accused in a McDowell County double-murder.

According to the McDowell County Prosecutor's Office, the attorney for Shelia Bailey, 46, asked for a mistrial. Circuit Court Judge Booker T. Stephens accepted the motion and new court date (March 20) was set for Bailey.

The murder trial against Troy Justice will continue. Closing arguments are set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday

Justice is charged with first degree murder, arson, and conspiracy in the October 2014 shooting deaths of Brandon Church, 21, of Iaeger and Clinton Mullins, 46, of Garland. Their bodies were found in a burned-out pickup truck in the Panther area.

The trial has begun against a man and woman charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of of two McDowell County men.

Troy Justice and Shelia Bailey are each charged with first degree murder, arson, and conspiracy in the deaths of Brandon Church, 21, of Iaeger, and Clinton Mullins, 46, of Garland.

The bodies of Church and Mullins were found in a burned-out pickup truck on Sunday, October 19, 2014 in the Panther area. According to court documents, the defendants and victims were partying together when words were exchanged between Donald Bailey and Clinton Mullins. Bailey shot and killed Church and Mullins. Other family members were dropped-off and then Bailey and Justice drove back to the crime scene. The two men poured gasoline on the bodies and started a fire in an effort to destroy evidence.

Back in June 2016, a McDowell County jury found Donald Bailey guilty of two counts of first degree murder, third degree arson, and conspiracy.

The trial against Shelia Bailey and Troy Justice began Tuesday. A jury was chosen and opening statements were made. The trial continues on Wednesday.

