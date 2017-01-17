River View Basketball flying under the radar

Bradshaw, WV

WVVA-TV

Flying under the radar this season the River View boys and girls basketball teams prefer to not be in the spotlight. "The less people know the better off we feel. You know that us against the world mentality" said girls head coach Gehrig Justice. "We like staying under the radar we're fine with that. being down here in the lower part of Mcdowell, We're fine with that" said boys head coach Roger Hale.

The teams have combined to 19-2 so far this year and with that has come confidence that they can compete with the best. "When we play up to our potential, I think we can play with people" said Justice. "These guys aren't going to quit no matter who we're playing. They're going to give me 100 percent effort of all the time" said Hale.

And both teams share the ultimate goal of making it to Charleston. "The past three or four years we've been waiting for this year, you know hoping that we'd have a chance to get to Charleston and now all of their hard work through camps and shootouts and weightlifting and stuff is starting to pay off" said Justice. "You got to have goals and try to reach them, but being if we come short of our goals, learn from those goals and try to get better" said Hale.

Both squads feel they know the keys to get there. "We have to put four quarters together. There is some doubts that we might not belong, but up until we do it, we're still that team on the outside looking in" said Justice. "The young guys got to grow up quick. We got to cut out our turnovers. Guard play has got to be better, our guard play has got to work" said Hale.