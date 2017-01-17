W.Va. Governor promotes education plan in Inaugural Address

BECKLEY (WVVA) Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia, rolled out a lot of big ideas during Monday's Inaugural Address; among them a plan to put more teachers with higher pay back in the classroom.



"We need to provide a place where our young people want to stay and have the opportunity to stay," said Justice.



Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Ron Cantley welcomed the Governor's call for more teachers on Tuesday, especially for at-risk youth.



"For that core instruction, where 80 percent get it the first time, you can have these 15, 25, 50 student classrooms. That smaller ratio becomes critical when you're talking about intervention for at-risk students who need a little help."



But Cantley cautioned that some of those teachers may be hard to find without an improvement in market conditions.



"When I started in 1989, we'd have a handful of applications for every job. Now, with a very rare exception, I have only one candidate...at the most two for every job that I post at Woodrow Wilson High School. And we're considered a destination school."



The governor's push to add jobs comes just as Raleigh County is being forced to cut them. The county recently lost 179 students and lost more than 1.1 million as a result of the declining enrollment.



So where does the money come from?



Del. Mick Bates, (D) 30th District, will be among the dozens of lawmakers asking that very question as they return to session.



"The question is, do we need 55 boards of education? Do we need 55 separate schools systems? These are the considerations we need to look at in terms of our budget."

When legislatures start on Feb. 8th, Del. Bates said lawmakers will be taking a more structured look at education and a bureaucracy that he agrees has grown too top-heavy.



"We ask our teachers, our school systems to do a lot of stuff. Maybe we need to focus more on the teaching part," adds Del. Bates.



Republican Sen. Jeff Mullins also responded to the Governor's proposal on Tuesday, saying "I fundamentally agree with what the Governor had to say, but the devil is in the details. I look forward to hearing the details of his plan."

