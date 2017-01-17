Beamer named to College Football Playoff Committee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beamer named to College Football Playoff Committee

Blacksburg, VA

A former Virginia Tech coach is now sitting at a very important table.  Frank Beamer has been appointed to the selection committee of the College Football Playoff.  Beamer won 238 games in Blacksburg including 23 straight bowl appearances.  His reign also included 7 conference titles and 6 BCS bowl appearances.  He is one of three new members.

