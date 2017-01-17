Colobro picked to lead Tazewell Football - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Colobro picked to lead Tazewell Football

Posted:

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

Tazewell has announced its new head football coach.  Nick Colobro was voted in 5-0 by the Tazewell Board of Education to become the new front man of the Bulldogs.  Colobro coached at Tazewell during the 80s and won two state titles as the head coach at Gate City.  He was the offensive coordinator at Abingdon in 2016.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.