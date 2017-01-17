Colobro picked to lead Tazewell Football

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

Tazewell has announced its new head football coach. Nick Colobro was voted in 5-0 by the Tazewell Board of Education to become the new front man of the Bulldogs. Colobro coached at Tazewell during the 80s and won two state titles as the head coach at Gate City. He was the offensive coordinator at Abingdon in 2016.