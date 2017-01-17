Princeton couple wins $2 million in Powerball Lottery

Tom and Martha Robinson win $2 million by matching five numbers in the Powerball Lottery./ photo courtesy: WV Lottery

A husband and wife from Princeton became instant millionaires after matching five numbers in the Powerball lottery.

Martha and Tom Robinson claimed their prize on Tuesday at the West Virginia Lottery headquarters in Charleston.

The winning ticket was bought at Smoker Friendly #12 in Princeton for the January 11 drawing. The Robinsons doubled their winnings by purchasing the Power Play option.

Martha Robinson has worked for Princeton Community Hospital for 30 years. Her husband Tom is a truck driver.

"We are both excited. I went to work on Thursday, but did not tell anyone," Martha Robinson said. "My stomach has been in knots since we found out. We just can't believe it."

The couple has been married for 43 years. They have two adult children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. They plan to use the extra money to pay off some bills and possibly buy a new house.

The store where they bought the lucky ticket will receive $10,000.

