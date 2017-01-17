Youth center opens in Wyoming County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Youth center opens in Wyoming County

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

OCEANA (WVVA) A new youth center opened in Oceana on Monday.

Thanks to the tireless work of dozens of volunteers, The Powerhouse hosted their grand opening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Volunteers installed a new HVAC system, supplied air conditioning and heat to the center. Volunteers have also received shipments of new furniture, games, and a basketball arcade. 

The goal is to provide a safe haven for kids looking for clean, wholesome fun through games of air hockey, pool, or glow parties. 

Many of the volunteers come from the Wyoming County Chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), who hope to continue many of their town traditions at the new center, including Tea with a Princess and Superhero night. 

The Powerhouse will be open to youth on Friday and Saturday nights. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.