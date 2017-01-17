Youth center opens in Wyoming County

OCEANA (WVVA) A new youth center opened in Oceana on Monday.

Thanks to the tireless work of dozens of volunteers, The Powerhouse hosted their grand opening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Volunteers installed a new HVAC system, supplied air conditioning and heat to the center. Volunteers have also received shipments of new furniture, games, and a basketball arcade.



The goal is to provide a safe haven for kids looking for clean, wholesome fun through games of air hockey, pool, or glow parties.



Many of the volunteers come from the Wyoming County Chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), who hope to continue many of their town traditions at the new center, including Tea with a Princess and Superhero night.



The Powerhouse will be open to youth on Friday and Saturday nights.

