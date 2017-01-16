High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/16 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/16

Boys 

Beckley 68 Riverside 40

Greater Beckley 51 Buffalo 41

Midland Trail 73 Wirt Co 44

Fayetteville 61 Pocahontas Co 45

River View 34 Mt View 28

Girls

Summers Co 58 Gilmer Co 52

Bluefield 65 North Marion 62

Wyoming East 64 Fairmont Senior 47

Montcalm 45 Mt Mission 35

River View 56 Pikeview 49

Greenbrier West 40 Mt View 36 OT

Grayson Co 40 Bland Co 33

Giles 68 Graham 59

