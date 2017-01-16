Twin Falls Resort State Park taking reservations for Valentine's - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Twin Falls Resort State Park taking reservations for Valentine's getaway

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Valentine's Day is around the corner which means its a good time for couples to start planning that romantic getaway.

Twin Falls Resort State Park has suites available for its "Dancing with the Stars" themed weekend on February 10th and 11th.

Novella Cook with the resort, says the tranquility of the state park makes it the perfect place for couples looking to get away from it all on Valentine's Day.

"On Friday night we'll be having a romantic movie and refreshments,” Cook said. “On Saturday night we'll have the dance and we'll be having a little competition and then we'll crown the king and the queen."

Guests can decide on one or two night packages, and even participate in the dancing.

The park's front desk can be reached anytime, day or night, if you'd like to make a reservation at 304.294.4000 or check out the park's website at www.twinfallsresort.com.

