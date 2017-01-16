Humane Society of Raleigh Co. petitions to save dog's life

An update on the story we brought you on a dog at the center of a controversy and a shelter's effort to save the life of the animal.

Friday, the Supreme Court of West Virginia unanimously upheld a decision in Raleigh County court to euthanize "Jasper," a male whippet mix, after court documents say he bit two young girls in 2015.

Now, the Humane Society of Raleigh County is speaking out with a desperate plea to spare Jasper's life.

The shelter has housed Jasper for more than two years as the case has worked its way through the legal system.

Those with the shelter say since the incident, Jasper has not exhibited any vicious tendencies and want to see a more humane resolution to the situation.

"He is just loving,” Teresa Hicks said. “He likes to play in the play areas, he'll play fetch, he'll run after the balls, and he has just not shown us that side at all.”

"We want a happy ending,” Valerie Harvey said. “We believe that we can find a home for him without children or send him to a rescue without children or even a sanctuary. And if nothing else, he can stay here at the animal shelter with us just so we can keep his life."

The shelter would like people to visit their Facebook page where they can find a petition to the governor to pardon Jasper.

Right now, around 1,400 people have signed up in support of Jasper.