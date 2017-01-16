Beckley Youth Museum holds annual "Empty Bowls" event

The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia hosted its third annual MLK Day of service "Empty Bowls" events Monday.

The "Empty Bowls" program is an international project that fights hunger on a community level.

The Youth Museum partners with the Beckley Quota Club to raise thousands of dollars for area food banks.

Museum director Leslie Baker says it's important to get the kids involved in the process and the bowls represent the small amount of food many people across the globe have access to each day.

"The Youth Museum has always been so focused on doing the right thing for children in our community,” Baker said. “Often times our kids get over looked so we really want to bring the arts and social issues to them in a way that they can understand it and really appreciate it."

Baker says around 50 people came to glaze bowls today.

This event leads up to the big fund-raising event organized by the Quota Club that will take place on April 1st at “The Place” at United Methodist Temple.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and be purchased from the Youth Museum or the Beckley Quota Club.