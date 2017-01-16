Concord Basketball swept at West Liberty - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Basketball swept at West Liberty

Posted:

West Liberty, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams were swept in a mens and womens doubleheader on Wednesday night at West Liberty.

The Concord women fell at West Liberty 88-76.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Alexis Lowery who had 24 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 2-12 overall and 1-9 in the Mountain East.

The men also lost to the Hilltoppers 125-73.  The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller who had 15 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 5-10 overall and 1-8 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the two will host UVA Wise on Thursday.  The women will tipoff at 5:30, and the men at 7:30.

