Bluefield College Basketball looking to protect The Dome

Even though the students are back in class all around the country, the college basketball season will be coming to a close soon. No one knows that better than the mens and womens teams at Bluefield College. As they are looking to make a late push to get themselves in a great position for the AAC tournament.

The Lady Rams are 7-5 in the league and 11-8 overall. While the men are 10-11 overall and 7-4 in the league. Up next will be a home doubleheader against Allen on Wednesday night. Both the men and the women are near the bottom of the AAC standings. The midweek matchup will be vital for both teams in many ways. First will be the opportunity to protect home court. Something the Lady Rams are exceptional at while the men have struggled, but each know the importance of a home win, and what it can do for the future. "Every game we play here at home is important to the conference tournament alignment. Its really fun to play in front of your home crowd, your friends, and the people who support you. I'm happy for these girls that we've gotten it figured out here at the dome" said womens head coach Corey Mullins. "We've got to do a better job protecting our home. I think they'll come out fired up Wednesday. I think we'll have a packed house because everyone is back and ready to go. I look forward to our guys getting out and competing again" said mens head coach Richard Morgan.