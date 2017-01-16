CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The forecast called for rain during Monday's Inauguration, but the clouds seemed to clear for West Virginia's new governor, Jim Justice.



During his inaugural address, the governor laid out part of his plan to bring prosperity back to West Virginia, starting with a tiered severance tax on coal.

"We have to have jobs. We have to had hope. We have to have opportunity," said the new governor in front of a big crowd of West Virginians, elected leaders, friends and family.



SLIDESHOW: Inauguration of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

When it came to education, Gov. Justice vowed to cut back on bureaucracy and keep quality teachers in the classroom.



Education is important everywhere and in West Virginia, it really does make a difference," said Katelyn Cox, a Putnam County student who attended the speech.



But perhaps, most of all, Gov. Justice's speech was about bringing hope to the hopeless after a long decline in coal and jobs across the Mountain State.



"It's time. It's West Virginia's time to claim their place," said the governor in closing.

WATCH: Governor Jim Justice takes oath of office

After the Inaugural Ball at The Greenbrier, it will be straight to business for the new governor, where he will have to work with the legislature to find a way to cut nearly 400 million from the state budget; no easy task for a Democrat over a Republican-controlled legislature.



The West Virginia legislature returns to session on Thurs., Feb 9, 2017.