SLIDESHOW: Inauguration of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

It is now official, billionaire businessman Jim Justice is West Virginia's thirty-sixth governor.

The inauguration took place on Monday at the Capitol in Charleston. In celebration of the historic event, we've created a slideshow of photos for your enjoyment.

WATCH INAUGURAL SPEECH BY GOV. JIM JUSTICE

If you were there and have a photo you would like to share with WVVA, click here to email it to us.

WATCH: GOV. JIM JUSTICE TAKES OATH OF OFFICE