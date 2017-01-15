Bluefield College holds annual Winter Blast - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College holds annual Winter Blast

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
BLUEFIELD (WVVA) -

Bluefield college is giving high school students the chance to experience a little taste of college life and have a little winter fun with it's annual Winter Blast event.

For nearly a decade the college has invited potential students and the community to participate in worship services, tour the campus and listen to musical acts like "the young hearts."

The event ends this evening with sledding, snowboarding and skiing at the Winter Place Ski Resort.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.