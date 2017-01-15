Mercer County superintendent encourages students to consider secondary education careers

Molding the minds of the future it's can be a daunting task.

Students at concord say teaching is one of the most rewarding careers.

“There's so many feelings you're scared, you're nervous, you're excited, you're almost out of you're skin,” said Samantha Barajas, a primary education student at Concord.

Barajas and secondary education student said being responsible for teaching many young minds is a feeling unlike any other.

“All of these eyes are on you and they're looking at you and they expect you to teach them what they need to be taught,” said Karissa Davis.

“I never experienced that before because I was always the one with my eyes on the teacher.”

Dr. Deborah Akers, Superintendent of Mercer County Schools is trying to reach the next generation enrolling into college to curb a trend she's seeing.

“There is beginning to be a widespread shortage of teachers,” said Dr. Deborah Akers. “In Mercer County specifically what we are finding is we have a lot of applicants for our elementary positions but for many of our secondary positions we do not have applicants for some of those vacancies.”

Barajas and Davis' professor of education at Concord said those vacancies are more than likely because the majority of education students are women who prefer the lower primary grades. He said primary grades also allow teachers to have a variety of subjects to focus on.

“In elementary school I see the passion and the desire to learn in all areas,” said Barajas.

Jones is going against the trend. She said the environment of the classroom is what makes future educators lean one way or the other.

For Davis she loves that secondary students already have the education foundation, “I can dive into it and see them grow from their basics and master the content.”