Mercer County superintendent encourages students to consider secondary education careers

Last week the Mercer County Board of Education held a meeting, and one of the topics was the proposal by the Bluefield Board of Directors to raise the rent it charges schools to use the football field.More >>
Last week the Mercer County Board of Education held a meeting, and one of the topics was the proposal by the Bluefield Board of Directors to raise the rent it charges schools to use the football field.More >>
Congressman Evan Jenkins made his way to Lewisburg this afternoon to accept an award at ABB.More >>
Congressman Evan Jenkins made his way to Lewisburg this afternoon to accept an award at ABB.More >>
There are some spectacular old homes in Monroe County. Until now, they were off-limits to the public, but that's about to change thanks to the Monroe County Historical Society and their first Historic Homes Tour.More >>
There are some spectacular old homes in Monroe County. Until now, they were off-limits to the public, but that's about to change thanks to the Monroe County Historical Society and their first Historic Homes Tour.More >>
Our 4th annual Mother Daughter Lookalike photo contest is underway at WVVA.com. Enter by April 30 for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Beauty Concepts.More >>
Our 4th annual Mother Daughter Lookalike photo contest is underway at WVVA.com. Enter by April 30 for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Beauty Concepts.More >>
FAIRDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Commissioners have approved a merger between Raleigh County and Glen White/ Trap Hill's Public Service District (PSD).More >>
FAIRDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Commissioners have approved a merger between Raleigh County and Glen White/ Trap Hill's Public Service District (PSD).More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Those calling 911 from a landline in Raleigh County will soon see a fee increase.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Those calling 911 from a landline in Raleigh County will soon see a fee increase.More >>
SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Commissioners are stepping up the fun at Lake Stephens following a successful 2016 season.More >>
SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Commissioners are stepping up the fun at Lake Stephens following a successful 2016 season.More >>