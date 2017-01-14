West Virginia picks up road win over Texas

Rain wiped out the Coppinger Invitational action on Tuesday eveningMore >>
For the first time in program history, the West Virginia Baseball team has cracked the Baseball America top 25
The Virginia State Police say the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical condition before crashing head-on into a bus carrying the Bluefield College softball team.
The Spring League continued play on Sunday with the North team defeating the South 14-10.
The Spring League began play Saturday afternoon at the Greenbrier.
High School Baseball Scoreboard 04/15:
The Bluefield College fell to Point University 8-0 on Saturday.
The Concord baseball team split a double header with West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday in Athens.
The Concord Softball team split a double header with Fairmont State on Friday afternoon
The Concord Baseball team split the first of two weekend double headers with West Virginia Wesleyan on Friday afternoon
