West Virginia picks up road win over Texas

After defeating number one Baylor earlier in the week in Morgantown, the West Virginia Mountaineers used that momentum to pick up a road win over Texas 74-72 on Saturday.

Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 17 points. Teyvon Myers and Tarik Phillip each had double digits in the victory.

The Mountaineers improve to 15-2 and 4-1 in the Big 12. Next up, the Mountaineers host Oklahoma on Wednesday night.