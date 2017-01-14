West Virginia picks up road win over Texas - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia picks up road win over Texas

Posted:

After defeating number one Baylor earlier in the week in Morgantown, the West Virginia Mountaineers used that momentum to pick up a road win over Texas 74-72 on Saturday.

Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 17 points. Teyvon Myers and Tarik Phillip each had double digits in the victory.

The Mountaineers improve to 15-2 and 4-1 in the Big 12. Next up, the Mountaineers host Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.