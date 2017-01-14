High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/14 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/14

Posted:

Boys:

Oak Hill 74- Liberty Raleigh 32

Gilmer County 68- Midland Trail 65

Poca 72- Shady Spring 37

Girls:

Bluefield 63- Greenbrier East 57

Summers County 56- Charleston Catholic 28

Oak Hill 43- Liberty Raleigh 28

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.