Bluefield College hoops sweep Point University

In a pair of games at the Dome Gymnasium in Bluefield on Saturday, the Bluefield College men's and women's basketball teams each defeated Point University.

The women won 58-53 to improve to 11-8 and 7-5 in conference play. Danae Cox led the Rams with 16 points. The win was also the 100th career win for head coach Corey Mullins

The men won 90-73 improving to 10-11 and 7-4 in conference play. Jorge Concepcion led the Rams with 19 points.

Both teams are back in action at home on Wednesday against Allen.