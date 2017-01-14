Local cafe serves up coffee & jazz

Generation West Virginia and AARP West Virginia hosted a community meeting in Lewisburg to urge Governor Jim Justice to sign the Broadband Bill.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Plans to build a new police station are moving forward in Beckley.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The second phase of the Beckley bypass or 'Z-Way' project is on hold Monday as the company contracted to do the work evaluates their financials.More >>
The Virginia State Police say the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical condition before crashing head-on into a bus carrying the Bluefield College softball team.More >>
Sunday marked ten years since the massacre at Virginia Tech. Thirty-two victims lost their lives that day.More >>
There has been a structure fire in Mercer County.More >>
