Local cafe serves up coffee & jazz

The arts came alive this weekend in Mercer County at Sister's Coffee house.

The jazz ensemble “Wine and Roses” hit the stage for its monthly performance at the Princeton cafe's "Jazz in the Afternoon" event.

The artists say for them it's a chance to showcase their talent and also expose residents to one of the original music styles that gave birth to many other genres.

"Winton Marsalis speaks of blues as the rue and the gumbo of American music and jazz sort of is the gumbo of American music so yeah we love it," said jazz musician Bob McGraw

The "Jazz in the Afternoon" event takes place on the second Saturday of every month.