Bluefield dancers remember & honor local dance instructor

The dance community in Bluefield is remembering and honoring one of their own.

Randy Lamb, owner of the Bluefield dance Theatre passed away this week at the age of 66.

“He's like a second father to me. I never really had a pawpaw so he's always been that for me,” said Cheyenne Osborne.

A father figure for many who taught not only dance but life lessons.



“Work until you reach your dreams,” said Abigail McComas, “he really taught us to never give up and work until you get where you want to be even if it's not in dance.”

The dancers said those life lessons were sometimes as simple and joyus as how to eat an Oreo.

“He taught me some of the silliest things,” said Jo Beth Hilton.

“One time he told me when you eat an Oreo, it's wrong to eat it normally you have to pause and savor the taste listened and i do that every time I eat an Oreo.

Lamb moved to Bluefield in the mid-seventies and soon opened the studio.

This weekend, dancers past and present came together to rehearse and perform one more dance for the instructor and they say his lessons will live on.

“A Few of the other girls he taught became teachers” said instructor Sabrina Davidson, “we all got a picture together [at convention] it was like seven generations of teachers in one picture.”

The dancers say they know lamb would want them to continue to pointe.

“The most important thing he taught us in life is just keep going and keep dancing no matter what happens in life or on stage,” said former dancer, Lauren Stagner.

“That's what we've been trying to do this week is just keep going and keep dancing.”